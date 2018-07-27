Kazakhstan to host Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Skating Union (ISU) officially confirmed Kazakhstan's right to host the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup stage, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The tournament will take place in Almaty on December 7-9, 2018.

The international short track speed skating tournament will be held in Kazakhstan for the first time ever. Earlier, the country hosted only multi-sport events with the participation of short track speed skaters: the 2017 Winter Universiade (Almaty) and the 2011 Asian Winter Games (Astana and Almaty).

"Last season, two athletes were among the winners in the overall standings of all stages of the World Cup. Competing in the 500-meter event, Abzal Azhgaliyev finished second in the final standings of the World Cup. Kazakhstan's Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev came in third in 1,000-meter event. With the fans' support, hosting the cup will be a perfect opportunity for our team to unlock their full potential," the NOC's media office says.

The 2018 ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating starts November 2 in Calgary, Canada. The third stage will take place in Kazakhstan. In total, six cup stages are planned in the 2018/19 season.