Kazakhstan to host The Great Steppe Heritage Jamboree

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's scouts will hold the International Scout Jamboree The Great Steppe Heritage under the Year of Youth of Kazakhstan.

"About 250 Kazakhstani and 100 foreign scouts from 20 states of the world aged 14-25 will take part in the event. It will take place in August at the Nomads Camp in Akmola region," president of the Organization of Scout Movement of Kazakhstan Ildar Katenov told the VIII conference of the Great Steppe Scouts.



The main goal of the forthcoming event is to show the world Kazakhstan as a country of the great nomadic culture. Those attending will enjoy archery, horseback riding, eagle hunting skills, etc.



According to him, the jamboree dedicated to the Great Steppe Heritage is called to turn into the great youth event and have positive impact on the country's tourist attractiveness.