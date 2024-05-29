Kazakhstan to host the MotoGP Grand Prix this September

New dates for the MotoGP Kazakhstan GP have been announced, with the race now set to replace the Indian Grand Prix, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Bike Sports.

The promoter of the Indian Grand Prix has announced that this year’s MotoGP race has been cancelled and it is now looking at rescheduling the event in March 2025.

MotoGP officials have now confirmed the change, with the Kazakhstan round scheduled for September 20-22. Originally scheduled for June, the Kazakhstan GP was postponed due to flooding.

This implies that the inaugural Kazakhstan GP will start the flyaway season as the opening part of a triple-header, followed by Indonesia (September 27-29) and Japan (October 4-6). Following a one-week hiatus, MotoGP will resume with another triple-header consisting of Australia (October 18-20), Thailand (October 25-27), and Malaysia (November 1-3). The 2024 MotoGP season is slated to wrap up in Valencia on November 15-17.

Round seven of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, the Italian Grand Prix, will take place this weekend (May 31-June 2).