Kazakhstan to host two UN events - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2018, Kazakhstan will host two major events within the UN. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the ceremony of receiving credentials from the ambassadors of several foreign countries in Astana.

"Dear Ambassadors! As you know, drastic shifts are taking place in the system of international relations nowadays. The recent session of the UN General Assembly in New York witnessed intensification of crisis confidence between some countries," said Nazarbayev.



The Head of State emphasized that the world will not be able to resist any crises without mutual trust.



"Kazakhstan does not remain uninvolved in these processes. We conduct multi-vector and balanced foreign policy. We are biased by this policy to settle international conflicts and strengthen trust among the countries. We contribute to this process as a non-permanent member country of the UN Security Council. This year we are planning to host two major UN events. The first one is the Session of the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes. The second event is the Global Conference on Primary Health Care," the President added.

Besides, Nazarbayev told about the achievements of Kazakhstan over the years of independence.



"Over the years of independence, the volume of direct foreign investments has reached $300 billion. According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan occupies the 36th position in Doing Business ranking. This year we have opened the Astana International Financial Centre. In order to implement the Digital Kazakhstan programme, we are going to allocate around $400 billion till 2022. In order to modernize public conscience we are implementing the Rukhani Janghyru programme. The political, economic and spiritual modernization will let us enhance our global competitiveness ," the President stressed.