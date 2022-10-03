EN
    15:00, 03 October 2022

    Kazakhstan to host V World Nomad Games in 2024

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the current lawmaking activities of the Kazakh Majilis. In particular, Majilis deputies considered and submitted the draft laws On Ombudsman, On constitutional court and On prosecutor general’s office, also amendments to some constitutional and other laws to the Senate.

    During the talks, the Speaker told the President about participation of Kazakh sportsmen in solemn opening of the IV World Nomad Games in Türkiye. The Turkic community unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to hold the next V World Nomad Games min 2024.


