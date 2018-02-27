Kazakhstan to implement 52 renewable energy projects till 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's Government meeting Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has informed about implementation of projects in the sphere of renewable energy sources, Kazinform reports.

"Till the end of 2020 it is planned to commission about 52 facilities with total capacity two gigawatt and total investments equaling KZT 1 trillion," the Minister said.

The EBRD is to provide the funds, according to the Minister.

"The EBRD plans to invest up to Euro 200 million into renewable energy projects. In addition, it is also planned to attract private and international private institutions investments to the total amount of €40-80 million," the Minister told.

"Energy market will be the main stimulating market of renewable energy source field. There are 55 operating facilities of renewable energy source with total capacity 336 MW," the Minister added speaking about the expected effects of these projects.