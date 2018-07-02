Kazakhstan to implement new cancer treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan plans to implement a new method providing treatment of brain tumors with gammaknife," president of Kazakh Association of Neurosurgeons Serik Akshulakov said.

"Since 2019 we plan to introduce radiosurgery to cure small brain tumors as a result of early detection, and vessel damage. From 30 to 40 minutes of computer-aided radiation exposure will help the patient to nearly recover," he added on hte sidelines of the IV Congress of Kazakhstan's Neurosurgeons.



"It costs about EUR 20,000 to 50,000 to send a patient abroad to undergo treatment. It will require considerably less as soon as the country buys necessary equipment and introduce the new method for cancer treating. It will also let increase medical tourism inflow. This year about 250 patients from abroad were cured in Kazakhstan. We have signed a memo with Tajikistan's ministry. Now we plan to sign a memo with Uzbekistan and neighboring regions of Russia to let their people undergo treatment in Kazakhstan," Akshulakov said.



"We have implemented 66 technologies that have never been implemented neither in Kazakhstan nor Central Asia. We have introduced 56 new technologies in the regions, performed more than 1,000 surgeries," he resumed.