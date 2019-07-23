Kazakhstan to implement Participatory Budgeting system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Askar Mamin raised the issue of attraction of investments.

«The main objective of the Government today is to improve people’s lives, increase their incomes, create new jobs and attract a new wave of investments,» said the Prime Minister.

The governmental authorities, national holdings and regional administrations were entrusted with the task to boost investment attraction work.

«We need to take measures to improve the country’s investment climate. For this purpose, each governmental agency, holding and regional administration will set key performance indicators,» added the PM.

He underlined that diversification of production in priority sectors of economy is required and the implementation of advanced technologies is needed which will let improve processing sector and increase export of homemade products.

«A package of certain measures will be launched to develop social sphere. Transparent procedures of rendering social support to the people in need and unified approaches to the social support of citizens will be developed,» said Askar Mamin.

Besides, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of implementation of Participatory Budgeting system which will be piloted soon.