Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations
In his words, the implementation of Dostyk-Moyinty project will let increase transit transportations between China and Europe. Its capacity will be raised fivefold while service speed will increase from 800km/day to 1,500km/day.
The Ministry plans also to implement Darbaza-Maktaaral project which will enable to shorten transit distances in Central Asia, Iran and Persian Gulf and decrease the burden on Saryagash checkpoint which operates at its full capacity today – 27mln tonnes per annum.
«Another project to be implemented is construction of the rail line bypassing Almaty which will let lessen burden on Almaty railway junction by 30% and reduce the time of goods supply from China and Asia-Pacific region to the Central Asian, Persian Gulf states and Europe to 24 hours,» Kassym Tlepov explained.