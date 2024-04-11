Kazakhstan imposes life imprisonment for murder of children

The long-debated Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring women’s rights and children’s safety” and the related document has been approved in two hearings of the Senate’s plenary session today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As per the Law, amendments were introduced to 15 legislative acts including seven codes and eight laws. The related document provides for amendments to the Administrative Offences Code.

“The law imposes administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors and for forced alighting from the bus of persons under 16 and other amendments,” senator Zhanna Assanova said presenting the document.

She said following amendments are introduced to the law:

-prohibition on assignment of lighter punishment than provided for in the Special Part of the Code when persons commit a crime related to violence against minors;

-conciliation of the parties on crimes related to violence against minors is excluded, as well as in cases of criminal offenses being committed again a year after conciliation as per the articles 108-1 (willful infliction of bodily harm) and 109-1 (beatings);

- restriction of freedom is replaced with imprisonment for acts aimed at intentionally causing grievous harm to health, moderate harm to health;

- life imprisonment is imposed for murdering children (Article 99 of the Criminal Code), raping children (Article 120 of the Criminal Code) and for sexual violence against children (Article 121 of the Criminal Code) by means of excluding other alternative punishment measures stipulated in the Criminal Code;

- liability is introduced for sexual harassment of persons under 16 ;

- penalties are imposed for inciting or assisting suicide;

- criminal liability is imposed for intentional infliction of bodily harm and beatings;.