Kazakhstan to inaugurate Usharal-Taldykorgan flights from Aug 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to launch flights from Usharal to Taldykorgan starting August 11, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure of Kazakhstan.

Zhetysu airline is set to run flights en route Usharal-Taldykorgan with a frequency of 28 flights in summer and 14 in the rest of the year starting from August 11. The flights will be operated on 19-seat L-410 aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Aviation Administration carried out certification examination of the Usharal airport after the reconstruction of its artificial runway.