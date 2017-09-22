Kazakhstan to increase coop with Shaanxi province of China

BEIJING-XI'AN. KAZINFORM Paying a working visit to Xi'an on the 20th and 21st of September, the Kazakh Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Shakhrat Nuryshev, has met with the Governor of Shaanxi Province, Hu Heping, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the common points of Nurly Zhol and the Belt and Road initiative, the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan's regions and Shaanxi Province, as well as agricultural, scientific and technical, transit and transport cooperation. There, they also touched upon the implementation of the agreements reached when Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Shaanxi Province last year (July 2016).

It was agreed that the Republic of Kazakhstan will expand the presence in the province.

The Ambassador thanked Governor Hu Heping for Shaanxi's active involvement in the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

In Xi'an, Mr. Nuryshev also took part in the opening ceremonies of the Eurasian Economic Forum and the Kazakhstani Center at the Xi'an International Studies University.

