Kazakhstan to increase COVID-19 vaccination rooms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said that the number of COVID-19 vaccination rooms would increase the countrywide.

Currently there are 1,051 vaccination rooms in Kazakhstan. 303 mobile vaccination brigades work at remote regions, public places, offices. More than 10,000 health workers joined the vaccination drive.

he added that vaccination rooms were opened at shopping malls, markets, offices in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Kokshetau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Vaccination rooms are open on weekdays that let provide access to vaccination.

Earlier Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about an increase in COVID-19 cases among pupils. «Since the beginning of the 4th term at schools some 3,706 pupils were tested positive for coronavirus. Out of which 1,093 studied at schools in person, 2,613 online,» the Minister told the Government meeting.