Kazakhstan to increase crude deliveries to Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan started shipping 20,000 tons of crude oil to Germany per month via the Druzhba pipeline system in early 2023, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Satkaliyev told journalists in the Akorda presidential residence that the sides plan to increase crude deliveries to 100,000 tons per month based on the agreements reached. These, in his words, will be the test shipments both for Kazakhstan and Germany.

According to the minister, Astana and Berlin are exploring bigger crude shipments.

Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his official welcoming ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence and the sides proceeded to hold bilateral talks in the narrow format.

As part of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to pay a visit to Mangistau region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.