Kazakhstan to increase export of grain and flour to Kyrgyzstan by 50-60% - National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will increase export of grain and flour to Kyrgyzstan until 2020 by 50-60% after the country's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union, this has been said by the Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev at today's plenary session of the Senate.

According to the head of the ministry, to date trade turnover between our countries is more than $1 billion. "Annual export to Kyrgyzstan increased by 10-15%. In particular, the export of cars and grain. We have introduced export duties on grain and flour. But since we are members of the EEU, export of Kazakhstan's grain and flour will increase by 50-60%," said Y.Dossayev. It bears to remind that today the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EEU. Treaty of Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union was signed by presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in December 23, 2014. Kyrgyzstan ratified the agreement in May 21, 2015.