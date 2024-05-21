Kazakhstan to increase exports of manufactured goods by 2.5 times to China

Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakakliyev revealed the country’s plans to boost exports up to 45 billion US dollars by 2029, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister said Kazakhstan has determined the key directions to boost its exports with a focus on China. It plans to increase exports of manufactured goods by 2.5 times to China in the medium term to hit 12.5 billion US dollars. In 2023 Kazakhstan’s non-resources exports to China stood at 5 billion US dollars. Besides, Kazakhstan will further ramp up trade with EAEU nations and Central Asia and create the necessary infrastructure for cross-border trade.

Shakkaliyev said Kazakhstan works at expanding deliveries of the high margin goods such as chilled mutton, poultry meat, and byproducts in strong demand across the Middle East. He also prioritized the EU markets ready to purchase Kazakhstan’s foodstuffs and organic products.