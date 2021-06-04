EN
    14:05, 04 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey, Uzbekistan and Belarus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Starting from June 7 the flight frequency from Kazakhstan to Turkey’s Antalya will increase up to 8 times a week, the Telegram Channel of the Industry and Infrastructure Development ministry reads.

    Besides, new destinations to Uzbekistan will be added. Flights en route Almaty-Namangan, Aktau-Nukus, Aktobe-Nukus, Aktobe- Samarkand will be performed twice a week.

    Almaty-Minsk flights will be also operated twice a week to each of the cities.

    The flights will be carried out by air Astana, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airlines and Belavia air carriers.

    Passengers should strictly observe all sanitary and epidemiological requirements on the board.


