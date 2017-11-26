Kazakhstan to increase gas exports to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2018 Gas Sector Cooperation Protocol was signed in Almaty city following the negotiations between JSC NC KazMunayGas, PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export, and JSC KazTransGas, the press service of the national gas operator says.

The document was signed by Kairat Sharipbayev, Executive Vice President for Transportation and Marketing at JSC NC KazMunayGas, and Alexander Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom.

The agreements, which the sides reached, cover the partnership and cooperation in processing, shipments for the domestic market, gas exports and transit. Moreover, the protocol sets out the growth in the exports to the Russian Federation as compared to the previous years.

PJSC Gazprom and JSC KazTransGas have been productively cooperating in the gas sector for many years.

Currently, KazTransGas JSC, which is the national operator in the gas and gas supply sector, meets all the domestic needs for the commercial-grade gas, and every year increases the export potential and enhances the opportunities for transit through the Republic of Kazakhstan.

JSC KazTransGas is the major gas energy and gas transportation company of Kazakhstan that promotes the interests of the state in domestic and foreign gas markets. The company manages the centralized infrastructure for shipping marketable gas through gas transmission pipelines and gas distribution networks, ensures international transit and sells gas in domestic and foreign markets, and develops, provides funds, constructs and operates pipelines and gas storage facilities.