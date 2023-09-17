EN
    11:19, 17 September 2023

    Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Thailand amid visa-free entry news

    None
    Kazakhstan’s Air Astana revealed its plans to operate daily flights to Bangkok and Phuket via A321LR and B767 air vehicles starting from late October, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier Thailand announced it will offer visa-free entry for visitors from Kazakhstan. The Government of the country approved a temporary visa waiver for citizens of Kazakhstan beginning on September 25 until the end of February 2024.

    Presently, flights to Bangkok are operated three times a week and to Phuket – four times a week.


    Travel Tourism Kazakhstan Tourism and Sport
