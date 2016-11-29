Kazakhstan to increase number of observers in Uzbekistan Presidential Elections

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev and Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Mirzo-Ulugbek Abdusalomov discussed the Presidential Elections campaign in this country.

During the meeting the head of the Uzbek CEC told about the work of election commissions on organization of December 4 Presidential Elections. He also informed about the changes in electoral legislation.

In order to ensure transparency and openness of the electoral process, the CEC of Uzbekistan invited observers from international organizations such as ODIHR, OSCE, CIS, SCO, OIC and A-WEB and foreign countries including the RoK. The parties also agreed to increase the number of short-term observers from Kazakhstan.

Special attention was drawn to the need for consistent development of cooperation between election bodies of the two counties. The representatives of the CEC of Uzbekistan have several times participated in elections in Kazakhstan as part of the Election Observes Mission from the CIS and the SCO. In turn, Kazakhstan’s CEC reps, civil institutions and media regularly monitor the elections in Uzbekistan.

In conclusion, Erik Utembayev and Mirzo-Ulugbek Abdusalomov agreed to regularly exchange experience in reforming electoral legislation.