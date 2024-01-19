Kazakhstan to increase number of women peacekeepers

During the joint session of the Parliament chambers in Astana, Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov answered a question on fulfillment of the UN recommendations on increasing the number of women personnel in the peacekeeping contingents, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Currently, there is one woman [in the contingent - edit]. There will also be seven women soldiers. Further, the number of women will be increased, said Zhaksylykov.

Earlier, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling the UN and its 193 member states to step up the efforts on increasing the number of women in UN’s large-scale peacekeeping operations.

The resolution recognizes “the indispensable role of women in increasing the overall performance and effectiveness of peacekeeping operations,” and highlights that “the presence of women and better balance between men and women among peacekeepers contribute to, among others, greater credibility of the missions among the population, and more effective community engagement, and enhanced protection responses.”

Today, the Parliament approved the decision on sending Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping contingent to participate in the UN missions in the Middle East and South Sudan.