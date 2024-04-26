Kazakhstan to increase oil processing volumes

Kazakhstan produced 89.9 million tons of oil in 2023б 70.5 million tons of which were sent for export, and 17.5 million tons were prepared for domestic consumption, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Energy.

For comparison, in 2022, the country produced 84.2 million tons of oil, of which 64.3 million tons were sent for export, and 17.9 million tons were sent for domestic consumption.

According to Vice Minister of Energy Askhat Khassenov, domestic enterprises have already begun increasing oil processing capacities to 27 million tons per annum.

For instance, Shymkent Oil Refinery plans to process from 6 million to 12 million tons of oil per year. Pavlodar Oil Refinery plans to process from 5.5 million to 8 million tons per year in two stages. CaspiBitum sets a goal to process from 1 million to 1.5 million tons of oil per annum. Atyrau Oil Refinery plans to increase rerefinery capacities from 0.7 million to 1 million tons of oil.

“The implementation of designated projects will let increase oil refining depth from 75-80% to 87%, which will allow to provide domestic market with high-quality light oil products and production of high-value-added petrochemical products,” Askhat Khassenov said.

He noted that in 2023, the country produced 59.1 billion cubic meters of ssociated oil gas, from which 29.78 billion cubic meters of commercial gas are extracted. Domestic consumption made 19.43 billion cubic meters, while 5.6 billion cubic meters were sent for export. The remaining volume - 4.8 billion cubic meters - is used for own technological needs of subsurface users.