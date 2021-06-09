Kazakhstan to increase processed farm products export

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to increase labour efficiency in agro-industrial complex by 2.5 times,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

«It is planned to increase labour efficiency by 2.5 times over the five years ahead, to double export of processed agriculture produce, to attract KZT 4.5 tn of investments that will help generate 500,000 jobs and raise income of 1 mln people under the National Project,» he noted.

As earlier reported, the volume of state support las year reached KZT 366 bln that is 13% more as compared to 2019.