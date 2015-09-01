Kazakhstan to increase products supply to China, President Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - During Kazakhstan President's visit to China the parties have agreed to increase the supply of Kazakhstani products to China.

"We have agreed on the delivery of wheat from Kazakhstan to China. We have talked on increasing the supply of steel products. However, China has ample supplies of steel products. Since Kazakhstan's volume is small, I asked the Chinese leadership to increase the import of our products: ferrous and nonferrous metallurgy, chemicals, fertilizers, are now reduced their production due to the lack of customers," said Head of State. Recall that yesterday in the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Nazarbayev held meetings with the heads of three Chinese corporations - CNPC, CITIC Group, China Kingho Energy Group. Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit will last until September 3. Today the President will meet with Li Keqiang Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China. It bears to remind that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.