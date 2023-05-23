Kazakhstan to increase share of domestic films in cinemas to 35%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A unified automated information system to track movies is being created in Kazakhstan, culture and sport minister of the country Askhat Oralov, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«To systemize the film production and distribution the work is underway to create a unified automated information system to track movies providing information on attendance, box office, and other statistic data in real time in the country,» Oralov wrote on Telegram.

The minister noted that the issue of amending the current Law on cinematography will be elaborated, including on the promotion and distribution of films received state financial support, transferring the exclusive rights from the Culture and Sport Ministry to the film’s producer.

«Through these measures, we aim to raise the share of domestic films in cinemas in Kazakhstan to up to 35%, and the share of films in the Kazakh language to 30% by 2030,» noted Oralov.