Kazakhstan to increase student bursaries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek told the Government meeting that the number of grants and financial support were increased in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Minister noted that pursuant to the President’s task the number of grants grew from 65,000 in 2020 to 88,000 in 2022. Besides, the bursaries for students will also rise. Undergraduate students are set to receive KZT 36,000, while PhD students will obtain KZT 150,000. Nurbek stressed that the student bursaries will double by 2025.

The Minister noted the main emphasis is made on the training of Master's students (5.8%) and only 0.94% of PhD students. As the w orld practice shows the ratio of Bachelor's degree programmes should be from 30% to 45%, Master's degree more than 10%, and Doctoral degree more than 2%.

As earlier reported, over 600,000 studied at Kazakhstani universities this year.