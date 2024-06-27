Kazakhstan to integrate green economy indicators to regional development plans

The meeting of the green economy transition council chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov spotlighted the development of the tasks set by the Head of State in his Address to achieve carbon neutrality goals by 2060 and reduce energy output ration, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center CEO Didar Karimsakov, governors of several regions reported on the progress of the development of the tasks.

The green economy transition concept has been developed in Kazakhstan for more than 10 years with the share of renewables reaching 4.5%. Production waste treatment rose to 35%, and consumption to 39%. One of the efficient tools for the development of the goals outlined in the concept is the adoption of the best techniques.

The Prime Minister said businesses in many developed countries are interested in investing in business reference books. The Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Atameken Chamber and concerned organizations and associations were tasked to discuss co-financing of reference books slated for 2025-2027.

He said great attention is paid to even territorial development as part of transitioning to a green economy. For example, North Kazakhstan demonstrates positive renewable energy utilization results. There are 174 sources with a capacity of 70.3 MW. Emissions of enterprises in Akmola region reduced by 96% compared to 2021. The share of green energy makes up 74% of the power sector. Zhambyl region revealed plans to repair 257 water facilities by 2025 for efficient water resources management.

The Prime Minister charged the akimats and interested central state bodies to include an action plan to achieve green economy indicators and integrate corresponding target indicators into the regional development plans. The 2024-2030 draft action plan to develop the set tasks is being drawn up.