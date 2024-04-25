Kazakhstan to introduce austerity measures following devastating spring floods – President

At today’s 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the attendees about his visits to the flood-affected regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“I have personally visited several regions to personally control the situation and meet local citizens. Government agencies are fully concentrated on liquidation of the flood consequences and prevention of the deterioration of the situation. Emergency and rescue services are operating around-the-clock. The personnel of the National Guard, Internal Affairs Ministry, Armed Forces, National Security Service and State Guard Service are engaged in flood-relief efforts,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President reminded that flood victims are allocated assistance from the state material reserve. The republican and regional operational headquarters were set up. Public activists, volunteers are gathering humanitarian aid for flood-hit regions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked domestic companies and business entities for their contribution to the restoration of infrastructure and residential buildings.

“The state will pay for damage to all flood victims, no one will be left without support,” the President stressed adding that the country will introduce austerity measures in order to liquidate the flood consequences.

“I would like to address all victims: the whole nation supports you. The state will do its best to make you return to normal life as soon as possible,” he promised.