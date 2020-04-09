Kazakhstan to introduce general service social ID-cards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A card will replace social and transport cards and allow you to buy goods at a discount. Within the framework of the project «Social ID of a citizen of Kazakhstan» Kazakhstani citizens will be given free general service social cards by the end of 2020, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Human Resources Development Center.

There have been considered various options including QR codes and smartphones. However, such decisions were rejected due to certain difficulties.

The card will combine a number of public services. People will be able to get pensions and benefits, pay for travel in public transport, pay for goods and services in retail, medical and other networks.

The introduction of the general service card is carried out within the framework of the project «Social ID of a citizen of Kazakhstan», implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and JSC «Center for the Development of Labor Resources».

First of all, the cards will be given to pensioners, recipients of all types of state benefits, as well as schoolchildren. General Service social cards will be issued free of charge. Kazpost JSC will conduct issuing of the cards.