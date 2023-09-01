Kazakhstan to introduce national payments scheme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The development of the securities market is a priority task, the Head of State said addressing the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament Chambers.

As of now there are two securities markets in Kazakhstan that to a great extent duplicate each other and sometimes enter into competition. It is excessively for our country. To raise attractiveness of the country’s domestic market the President assigned to work at uniting the potential of these two stock exchanges under single control.

Last year the National Bank launched the first component of the national payments scheme - the system of instant payments in pilot mode.

The President assigned the National Bank in 2024 to fully complete implementation of the national payments scheme.