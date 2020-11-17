Kazakhstan to introduce political servants’ rotation institute in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The institute of rotation of political servants is to be introduced in the country on January 1, 2021, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service of Kazakhstan.

After the introduction, political servants will be in rotation every four years from the date of their appointment.

However, the political servant’s capacity could be extended for two more years given a decision of the relevant government body’s head is in place. Further two years extension is possible only following a decision of the National Personnel Policy Commission under the President.

Thus, the maximum permissible duration of occupancy of a post by a political servant is no more than 8 years.