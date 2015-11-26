Kazakhstan to introduce public control over charity in national companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will introduce public control over charity in national companies, according to the draft law "On charity".

"The bill is part of the program "100 specific steps" to implement the five institutional reforms. According to our proposal, every company or fund, which share of the public sector accounts for 50% or more, will employ a member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan to control finances directed to charity. Members of the Assembly will coordinate and monitor activities of a company or a fund in the sphere," said Majilis deputy Nikolai Kuzmin during a round table themed "Charity in Kazakhstan: trends and new opportunities". In particular, it is assumed that the Assembly's members will join the Supervisory Board and keep a record of budgetary funds directed to charity. This will ensure transparency and accountability of charitable programs in Kazakhstan. According to the deputy, yearly national holdings and funds transfer millions and even billions of tenge to charity. For, example, last year JSC "KazMunaiGas" transferred 17% of its proceeds to charity.