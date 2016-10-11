Kazakhstan to introduce visa-free regime for 48 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the results of work of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the past eight months and the development of domestic tourism sector.

According to Minister Kassymbek, the Tourism Industry Development Concept for 2020 presently functions in Kazakhstan.



"Citizens of 20 economically developed countries, including Australia, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Great Britain, the U.S., Finland, France, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea, enjoy visa free travel to Kazakhstan," he said.



The minister praised the growing number of guests from Russia, Turkey, Italy (after successful EXPO in Milan), Germany, the Netherlands, the U.S. and Great Britain.



Kassymbek also revealed that Kazakhstan will launch visa-free regime for 48 countries - the OECD member states and 14 economically developed and political stable - starting from January 2017.



According to the ministry's press service, Kazakhstan has seen a 6% surge in domestic tourism in the first six months of 2016, compared to the analogous period of 2015. The Burabai resort, Almaty, Alakol and Bukhtarma are the most popular destination for tourists in Kazakhstan. 10 years ago Kazakhstan had only 871 hotels. Now it boasts over 2,440 comfortable hotels countrywide.



As Kazakhstan gears to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, it pays utmost attention to the development of tourist routes and improvement of transport infrastructure.