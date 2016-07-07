Kazakhstan to invest atomic efforts as UNSC non-permanent member, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 is the recognition of the international community, on the one hand, and a huge responsibility for the country, on the other hand. Kazakhstan should become an example of usage of the dialogue and constructiveness, believes Doctor of Science (Political Science) Gulnar Nasimova.

"Our country not only demonstrates the entire world its readiness to maximally contribute to stability in the world, but also often provides a platform for negotiations. Membership in the UN Security Council will clearly require Kazakhstan to invest atomic efforts given the current situation in the world and new threats to stability and security," Ms Nasimova told Kazinform correspondent.



"This is a huge responsibility for Kazakhstan that has to become an example of usage of the dialogue and constructiveness both in domestic and foreign policy," she added.