Kazakhstan to invest KZT 29 bln in chemical industry

This year Kazakhstan is projected to launch 14 projects worth 29 billion tenge, Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharpalaev told the Government meeting.

The country’s chemical industry reported a growth of 6% in the past four months.

The Minister said 14 projects worth 29 billion tenge of investments, including key projects such as the KazAzot ammonia sulphate production in Mangistau region and TenizEcoService liquid nitrogen production in Atyrau region, will be launched this year.

He said the light industry output increased by 0.3% due to decreased textiles and leather products production. 12 investment projects up to 23.4 billion tenge will be developed this year. 720 new jobs will be created in the light industry. Among the projects are the KazFeltec building materials production in Aktobe region, and socks and shoes production in Shymkent.