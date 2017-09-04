Kazakhstan to issue first «green» bonds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the next 12 months the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) plans to issue the first "green" bonds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The first steps are very important. And we are working with Astana akimat in order to understand how to issue the first "green" bonds. It is this topic that we will have to work on for the next 12 months," the AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov said speaking at a conference dedicated to the discussion of developing a "green" financial system in Kazakhstan.

He reminded that the newly established Financial Center will be located on the territory of the EXPO-2017. According to Mr.Kelimbetov, a regulatory framework of the AIFC has already been created and the AIFC Court will also start functioning soon. The new exchange that is being created will have two players involved. NASDAQ will provide an IT platform and will be one of the partners and Shanghai Stock Exchange has already agreed to invest in the AIFC.