Kazakhstan to join International Council of Museums

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Museum of Kazakhstan has hosted a meeting of the Association of Legal Entities «ICOM Kazakhstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaz Nurazkhan, Deputy Director of the National Museum, the work of the ICOM Kazakhstan will be revived and he will chair the Committee. He noted that he would exert every effort to develop museums and contribute to the preservation of the cultural heritage in Kazakhstan.

«The goal of the meetings of ICOM founders is to enter the international arena and join the ICOM,» Almaz Nurazkhan said.

The meeting discussed the amendments to the ICOM Kazakhstan Charter and approved the 2020 ICOM Action Plan.

The International Council of Museums was established in 1946. This is the international organization which unites museums and museum professionals, whose activity is aimed at protection and popularization of natural and cultural heritage – past and future, tangible and non-tangible heritage. ICOM has more than 40,000 members in 141 countries of the world.