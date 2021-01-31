EN
    13:05, 31 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to kick off COVID-19 vaccination Feb 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task the voluntary vaccination drive with Sputnik V vaccine will start in Kazakhstan on February 1, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

    In accordance with the agreements reached the Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex delivered the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Kazakhstan. In February it will supply 112,000 doses of the vaccine, 150,000 in March, 600,000 doses monthly since April to June. Starting from April people will get the domestic vaccine QazCovid-in. Its production will start from 75,000 doses increasing monthly up to 500,000 doses. Medical workers, police, military are the first to get vaccinated.

    It is noteworthy, vaccination will help curb further spread of coronavirus and the only alternative to imposing lockdown.


