TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:55, 02 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch 16 renewable energy facilities in 2019

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16 renewable energy facilities will be launched in Kazakhstan in 2019, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev announced at the reporting meeting with the Community Council under the Ministry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The renewable energy market is growing every year. In 2018, the country generated 1.3 billion kWh of green power, which was 118% in contrast to 2017. In 2018, five renewable energy facilities were commissioned in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Almaty and Karaganda regions," said Bozumbayev.

    According to him, in 2018, Kazakhstan's renewable energy sector attracted large investment by signing a number of agreements and memorandums totaling KZT 100 billion ($283 million).

    Kanat Bozumbayev also informed that in 2019, it is planned to launch 16 facilities of renewable energy sources with a total capacity of 629.35MW and generate 2.3 billion kWh of electricity from renewable energy sources. Presently, there are 67 operating renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 531MW in the country.

    In 2018, Kazakhstan generated 106.8 billion kWh of electricity, which is 104.4% as compared to 2017. The target for 2019 is 105.7 billion kWh.

