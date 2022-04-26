Kazakhstan to launch 160 investment projects in processing industry this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry built a pool of 700 investment projects in the manufacturing industry aimed at import substitution and exports of end products, Kazinform reports.

«Out of which 131 are import-substituting projects,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev said.

He added that the 1st group includes 155 projects purposed to manufacture goods made by domestic producers and boost their production to reach full import substitution. 633 projects will be developed in the processing industry. KZT 20.5 trillion of investments will be channeled into the said projects. As a result, 108,000 jobs will be created.

The Minister reminded that 165 investment projects will be put into service this year, the rest 498 will be launched between 2023 and 2026.