Kazakhstan to launch 2 satellites to test domestic know-how

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KazSat satellite system have earned KZT 20 billion since the start of operation, said Marat Nurguzhin, Kazakh Vice Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"KazSat national satellite communication system is operating normally and supporting the needs of 15 communication and broadcasting operators all over Kazakhstan. Over the period of operation from 2011 to May 2018, it ensured import substitution of satellite communication services for more than KZT 38 billion. It has earned the revenue totaling about KZT 20 billion," Marat Nurguzhin told Space Days in Kazakhstan: the 25th Anniversary of Kazcosmos International Forum held within the framework of KADEX 2018 Exhibition.

Meanwhile, he also said that the Earth Remote Sensing Space System ensures rapid space monitoring to complete the economic tasks, and in the interests of defense and national security.

"As of today, the archive of satellite images around the world is over 685 million square kilometers, 35 million sq km of which cover the territory of Kazakhstan, i.e. almost over 12 times. For the period of operation, that is three years, the imports of the Earth remote sensing services have been substituted for more than KZT 20 billion. The revenue of approximately KZT 5 billion has been earned," he added.

Marat Nurguzhin also said that in late 2018, it is planned to launch two more satellites of the space system created by a joint team of engineers of Kazakhstan and a British company.

"To date, the project is 98% complete. (...) These are 5 projects of Kazakhstani engineers who underwent training at the enterprises of Europe, Russia during the creation of KazSat and KazEOSat projects," he said.

In particular, this refers to such know-how as the satellite services platform, which will make it possible to make Earth remote sensing satellites already in Kazakhstan. The others include the ground segment of the satellite system, the satellite's onboard computer, Earth remote sensing tactical payload, and two-axis solar solar sensor.