    18:15, 11 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Summing up the Forum of Machine Builders, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Iliyas Ospanov revealed the plans to launch 36 large machine-building projects, Kazinform reports.

    «The industry has 3,800 enterprises hiring 116,000 people. In 2022 the output reached 3.1 trillion tenge that is 31.5% more as compared to 2021. 25 investment projects worth over 230 billion tenge were launched last year,» he told a briefing.

    Following the results of the past three months the industry takes the lead. Production grew by 36%, the output reached 829 billion tenge.

    This year plans to realize 36 projects worth 230 billion tenge.


