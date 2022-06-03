EN
    12:40, 03 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch 50 projects of renewable energy sources by 2025

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has 136 renewable energy sources with a capacity up to 2,065 MW,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said.

    There are 40 wind power plants generating 684 MW, 51 solar power stations with a capacity of 1,093 MW, 40 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 280 MW, and 5 biofuel power plants adding 8 MW more countrywide.

    Last year Kazakhstan commissioned 19 facilities delivering a total of 393 MW. In the first quarter of 2022, the renewables power generation rose to 933,07 mln kWh generating 3.03% of total power generation which is 14.6% more as compared to the same period of 2021.

    It is targeted to put into service 53 more projects with a capacity of 1,074 MW, namely 19 hydroelectric stations, 23 wind farms, and 7 solar power stations in Kazakhstan by 2025.


