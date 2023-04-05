Kazakhstan to launch 9 more int’l flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan is to launch nine more international flights, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is expected that international flights on route to Muscat, Paris, Kuala Lumpur, Tel Aviv, Karachi, Lahore, Samarkand, Prague, and Mumbai are to be launched and resumed,» said Almaz Ydryssov, Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development.

According to him, there are plans to open direct flights operated by the world’s low-cost airlines such as Air Asia.

He added that last year Kazakhstani airlines carried 11 million passengers, 17% more than in 2021. International flights are operated to 28 countries on 104 routes with 477 flights a week.