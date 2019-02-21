Kazakhstan to launch above 100 industrial projects this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "120 industrial projects will be implemented this year in Kazakhstan under the state industrialization program," Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek said.

"It is planned to realize about 120 projects worth KZT 1.1 trln, including a ferrosilicium plant in Karaganda region with investments attracted up to KZT 30.6 bln, a ceramic tiles and ceramic porcelain tiles plant in Aktobe region worth KZT 6.9 bln. About 20,000 new workplaces will be created then," the Minister told the board meeting.







According to him, above 1,250 projects worth KZT 7.9 trln were put into operation throughout realization of the program. About 120,000 permanent jobs were created. Some 100 projects to the amount of KZT 1.3 trln were implemented in 2018. Above 13,000 permanent jobs were created.