EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:17, 15 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch cultural heritage online portal in 8 languages

    Cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Culture and Information Ministry

    Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry is set to launch the first Culture online portal in eight languages, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Its main goal is to create conditions to let all interested in the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan get acquainted with museums, libraries, theatres, national cinema, exhibitions, museums-nature reserves, golden collect of the national music and contemporary music online, Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said at today’s board meeting.

    The Minister said such projects showed efficiency worldwide. For example, some 50,000 people visit Louvre Museum every day. It also welcomed 10 million virtual tourists.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport Cultural Heritage
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!