Kazakhstan to launch cultural heritage online portal in 8 languages

Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry is set to launch the first Culture online portal in eight languages, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Its main goal is to create conditions to let all interested in the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan get acquainted with museums, libraries, theatres, national cinema, exhibitions, museums-nature reserves, golden collect of the national music and contemporary music online, Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said at today’s board meeting.

The Minister said such projects showed efficiency worldwide. For example, some 50,000 people visit Louvre Museum every day. It also welcomed 10 million virtual tourists.