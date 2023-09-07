Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to Tokyo, Singapore and New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana President and CEO Peter Foster submitted a report to Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev on the company’s IPO preparation process, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

He also briefed on the FlyArystan operations and opening of the flights to Tokyo and Singapore next year, and New York in 2025.

For the past eight months Air Astana purchased three new aircraft, two Аirbus A321CEO fitted with 180 seats and an Аirbus A320NEO seating 188 passengers. Five more Аirbus A320 will arrive in Kazakhstan by the yearend to raise the flight regularity and airline service accessibility.

Following the meeting the Kazakh Minister assigned to further ensure the highest level of flight safety, reduce air tickets and create favorable conditions for the development of the country’s transit and logistics potential.