    17:45, 09 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch electronic health passport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will launch "electronic health passport" system for the population, said Vice Minister for Health and Social Development Alexey Tsoy at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

    According to his words, "Informational Kazakhstan-2020" program envisages the development of e-health system. Currently, web-based information systems operate in the country as part of the tasks of the Unified National Health System. These systems will provide automated support for business processes in healthcare and create a basis for the introduction of cloud computing," said A.Tsoy. The Vice-Minister also noted that the main priorities of the national health system are the modernization of primary health care, development of public-private partnerships, and introduction of social health insurance. Mr. Tsoy informed that an electronic health passport will contain key information about every citizen's health, gemografic and biometric data, innate diseases information, and allergy-immune status.

