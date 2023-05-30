Kazakhstan to launch flights to 17 new destinations by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that new international flights will contribute to the further development of multilateral cooperation, Kazinform reports.

«The country’s civil aviation embarks on a new path of its post-pandemic development. The number of passengers is growing. The flights were resumed, and new flights are launched. 8 new routes will open this year. 17 more flights including en route to New York, Geneva, Singapore, Vienna, and Paris will be launched by 2025,» Smailov said.

The expansion of routes will contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and other nations.

Earlier, Industry Minister Marat Karabayev announced the opening of 9 new international flights in Kazakhstan in 2023.