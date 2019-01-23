EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:59, 23 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch fund to support startups

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested creating a special fund that will support youth startups, Kazinform reports.

    "Many developed countries have special funds for implementation of ideas put forward by youth. I charge the Government together with large business companies, oligarchs and national companies to establish a special fund that will support youth startups," said President Nazarbayev while addressing the unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth in Astana on Wednesday.

    Earlier the Head of State entrusted the Kazakh Government with outlining the Young Entrepreneur Program and earmarking 32 billion tenge for business grants for young entrepreneurs.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana President of Kazakhstan Events Year of Youth Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!